Arrestato 'El Mayo', co-fondatore del cartello Sinaloa
epa05940875 A handout photo made available by the Attorney General's Office showing authorities during the arrest of the alleged successor of 'El Chapo' Guzman, Damaso Lopez Nunez, in Mexico City, Mexico, 02 May 2017. Members of the Defense Ministry and the Attorney General Office arrested Damaso Lopez Nunez, who is the alleged leader of the Sinaloa cartel and Joaquin 'el Chapo' Guzman's successor, authorities reported. EPA/MEXICO ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
NEW YORK, 25 LUG - Il co-fondatore del cartello Sinaloa, Ismael Zambada Garcia, e Joaquin Guzman Lopez, il figlio di El Chapo, sono stati arrestati dalle autorità americane. Lo riportano i media statunitensi. Garcia è conosciuto come 'El Mayo'. I due sono sotto custodia americana negli Stati Uniti dopo essere stati arrestai a El Paso, in Texas.
