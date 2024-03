Arrestato a Santiago de Compostela ricercato per droga in Italia

epa10758022 A traffic sign pointing to the City of Santiago de Compostela is placed in O Pino, Galicia, Spain, 09 June 2023. The St James Way, also known as the ‘Way of Saint James’ is one of the most ancient and popular pilgrimage routes in the world since the XI century. Often referred to as the Camino de Santiago, this Way takes pilgrims through many different routes across Spain, France and Portugal and culminates in the city of Santiago de Compostela. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET