Argentina: dopo la condanna Milei toglie la pensione a Kirchner

epa11021499 President of Argentina Javier Milei (R) is greeted by the outgoing vice president of Argentina Cristina Fernandez during the ceremony in the National Congress, Buenos Aires, Argentina, 10 December 2023. The far-right libertarian economist Milei will be sworn in at the National Congress to become president of the South American country for the period 2023-2027 after winning the runoff election on 19 November. EPA/Demian Alday Estevez