Argentina, al via un inedito processo per una strage di pinguini

Adelie penguins on icebergs near Paulet Island in the Erebus and Terror Gulf in the entrance to the Weddell Sea in Antarctica. Greenpeace is back in the Antarctic on the last stage of the Protect The Oceans Expedition. We have teamed up with a group of scientists to investigate and document the impacts the climate crisis is already having in this area. *This picture was taken in 2020 during the Antarctic leg of the Pole to Pole expedition under the Dutch permit number RWS-2019/40813