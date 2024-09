Archiviata indagine Gb su Weinstein per abusi sessuali

epa11488008 Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, New Yor, USA, 19 July 2024. In earlier court hearings, prosecutors from the New York District Attorney’s Office have indicated plans to bring new sexual assault charges against Weinstein. Weinstein was convicted in 2020 of rape and sexual assault, but the New York State Court of Appeals overturned those convictions earlier this year after determining that the trial judge allowed testimony from unrelated cases to be used as evidence. EPA/STEVEN HIRSCH / POOL