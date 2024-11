Arbitro impedisce a disabile di seguire partita da bordocampo

epa09617108 A disabled Yemeni rides a wheelchair on the eve of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, at a street in Sana’a, Yemen, 02 December 2021. Approximately three million people with disabilities live in war-ridden Yemen, UNICEF has estimated. The International Day of People with Disability, inaugurated by the United Nations in 1992, is annually observed on 03 December around the world to mobilize support for rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB