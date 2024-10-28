Approvata dalla Knesset la seconda legge contro l'Unrwa
epa11689134 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (C-L) attend the opening of the 25th Knesset session in Jerusalem, 28 October 2024. Israel opened its Knesset session marking the anniversary of the 'Swords of Iron' war, Israel's ground operations in the Gaza Strip. More than 43,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/DEBBIE HILL / POOL
AA
ROMA, 28 OTT - La Knesset ha approvato con una maggioranza di 87 a 9 un altro disegno di legge contro l'Unwra, in base alla quale Israele romperà tutti i legami con l'agenzia, le autorità non collaboreranno con essa e non avrà diritto alle concessioni di cui ha goduto finora. Lo riportano i media israeliani.
