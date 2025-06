Applausi e cori in aula per l'ex sindaco di Istanbul

epa12178471 Supporters of jailed and suspended Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu shout slogans and display banners while gathering outside the Silivri Prison Complex, outside Istanbul, Turkey, 16 June 2025. Imamoglu, who is held at the Silivri prison on corruption charges following his detention on 19 March 2025, is being tried in a separate case for alleged threats against Istanbul's chief prosecutor Akin Gurlek. EPA/ERDEM SAHIN