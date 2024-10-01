Appello premier libanese all'Onu, servono aiuti a sfollati
epa11625137 Prime Minister of Lebanon Najib Mikati addresses the United Nations Security Council during an emergency meeting called to address the rising tensions between Israel and Lebanon on the sidelines of the General Debate of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 25 September 2024. EPA/STEPHANI SPINDEL
BEIRUT, 01 OTT - Il primo ministro libanese Najib Mikati ha chiesto alle Nazioni Unite di fornire aiuti d'emergenza agli sfollati dopo l'avvio delle operazioni di terra da parte di Israele in Libano.
