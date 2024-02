Appello del team Navalny, 'venite ai funerali'

epa09416435 Opposition activist and Navalny's press-secretary Kira Yarmysh (R) speaks to journalists leaving the Preobrazhensky district court after a hearing in Moscow, Russia, 16 August 2021. The court will deliver a verdict to Kira Yarmysh in the so-called 'Sanitary Case' over violating the pandemic regulations imposed by Moscow's authorities, during an unauthorised pro-Navalny rally in January 2021. The court awarded Yarmysh 1.5 years of restriction of liberty, forbidden to change place of residence without notice, to attend mass events, to travel outside Moscow and Moscow region. She is also obliged to report once a month to the Criminal Executive Inspectorate. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV