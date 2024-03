Aperto il portello della navetta Crew Dragon,ora in 11 sulla Iss

epa11194636 The NASA's SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket, that will carry the Crew-8 is the eighth crew rotation mission, is docked at the Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex 39A as part of its launch preparations, behind the NASA Press Site clock that shows a picture of the Crew-8 members in Florida, USA, 02 March 2024. The NASA Crew 8 mission members are (L-R) Roscosmos cosmonaut mission specialist Alexander Grebenkin, NASA astronaut Michael Barratt, pilot, NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick, commander, and NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps, mission specialist. According to NASA, SpaceX's Crew-8 mission is the ninth flight to the International Space Station (ISS) with astronauts, including the Demo-2 test flight, as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH