Aperti i seggi in Francia per il primo turno delle legislative

epa11444759 Legislative election posters on billboards, including French member of parliament and previous candidate for French presidential election Marine Le Pen (L) and Leader of the French extreme right party Rassemblement National (RN, National Front) Jordan Bardella (R), outside of polling station in Malakoff, near Paris, France, 29 June 2024. The upcoming snap legislative election in France takes place on 30 June and 07 July. EPA/Mohammed Badra