Aperte urne in Galizia, elezioni chiave per rinnovo governo Pp

epa11156615 A voter casts their ballot for the Galician regional election at the consulate of Spain, in Caracas, Venezuela, 15 February 2024. The Galician community living in Venezuela voted quickly and without queuing, during the last six days, in the elections for Galicia's regional Parliament, a process that closes on 15 February in Venezuela - where 26,698 voters were called to participate. Galicia's regional elections will be held on 18 February. EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ