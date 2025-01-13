Aoun incarica Salam di formare il nuovo governo libanese
epa11309618 President of the International Court of Justice, Nawaf Salam, looks on during the first day of a two-day hearing in the case brought by Mexico against Ecuador, in the Hague, the Netherlands, 30 April 2024. Mexico has filed a complaint with the ICJ in response to a police raid on the Mexican embassy in Ecuador, in which former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas was arrested. EPA/Remko de Waal
AA
(ANSA-AFP) - BEIRUT, 13 GEN - Il presidente libanese Joseph Aoun ha scelto Nawaf Salam, il giudice presidente della Corte internazionale di giustizia dell'Aja, come primo ministro incaricato, dopo consultazioni con il Parlamento. Lo ha affermato la presidenza. "Il presidente della Repubblica ha incaricato il giudice Nawaf Salam di formare un governo, pur sapendo che al momento si trova all'estero. È stato deciso che tornerà domani", ha affermato. (ANSA-AFP).
