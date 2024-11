ANSA/Cuba: Tras los sismos, más problemas eléctricos en Cuba

epa11708994 Debris is seen on a street following the passage of Hurricane Rafael in Havana, Cuba, 07 November 2024. The Cuban government has already indicated, shortly after Rafael passed, that the impacts concentrated in the western regions of Havana, Artemisa, and Mayabeque are 'powerful.' So far, no fatalities have been reported, as emphasized on social media by the Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez. EPA/Felipe Borrego