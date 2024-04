Anpi, su Scurati gesto da regime, Rai a servizio del premier

People take part in a rally, organized by the National Association of Italian Partisans (Anpi), marking the 78th anniversary of the Liberation Day (Festa della Liberazione), a nationwide public holiday in Italy that is annually celebrated on 25 April to remember Italian Partisans who fought against Nazists and Mussolini's troops during World War II and to honor those who served in the Italian Resistance, Rome, Italy, 25 April 2023. ANSA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI