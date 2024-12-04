Anp, 'blitz Idf in ospedale Nablus per rapire un ferito'

epa10983957 Israeli troops take position over Balata refugee camp during an operation by the Israeli army inside the camp, near Nablus, West Bank, 19 November 2023. According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, during the operation 12 people were injured, while two houses were demolished, the camp's administration said. More than 9,100 Palestinians and at least 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH