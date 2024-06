Ankara, non esistono prove sulla vendita dei marmi del Partenone

epa10998879 Visitors look at the Elgin marbles also known as the Parthenon marbles, at the British Museum in London, Britain, 28 November 2023. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has canceled a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis over a disagreement involving the Parthenon marbles. The marbles are a collection of Ancient Greek sculptures from the Parthenon and other structures from the Acropolis in Athens. They were removed from Ottoman Greece to Britain by 7th Earl of Elgin, and now held in the British Museum. Greece would like to see the marbles returned to Greece. EPA/ANDY RAIN