Ankara annuncia l'arresto di 176 membri del Pkk

epa11677745 Ambulances arrive as policemen secure the area during a terror attack at (TUSAS) Turkish Aerospace and Aviation Center's headquearter in Ankara, Turkey 23 Ocober 2024. Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that four people were killed and 14 were injured in the terrorist attack. Two terrorists were also killed by security forces following an explosion at the headquarters of the Turkish aviation firm close to Ankara. EPA/NECATI SAVAS