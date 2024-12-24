Ankara, 25 mila siriani tornati a casa dopo la caduta di Assad

epa11776998 Syrians who have fled their country, including Shiite Muslims, walk with their belongings after they arrived from Syria, at the Al-Masnaa crossing as they prepare to enter Lebanon, on the Lebanese-Syrian border, Lebanon, 14 December 2024. Scores of Syrians who fled their country following the ousting of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on 08 December, wait at the border crossing to enter Lebanon due to the unstable situation in their country. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH