Ankara, 25 mila siriani tornati a casa dopo la caduta di Assad
epa11776998 Syrians who have fled their country, including Shiite Muslims, walk with their belongings after they arrived from Syria, at the Al-Masnaa crossing as they prepare to enter Lebanon, on the Lebanese-Syrian border, Lebanon, 14 December 2024. Scores of Syrians who fled their country following the ousting of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on 08 December, wait at the border crossing to enter Lebanon due to the unstable situation in their country. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH
AA
ISTANBUL, 24 DIC - Oltre 25.000 siriani sono tornati a casa dalla Turchia da quando Bashar al-Assad è stato rovesciato dai ribelli Hts guidati dagli islamisti. Lo ha affermato il ministro degli Interni turco Ali Yerlikaya. "Il numero di persone che sono tornate in Siria negli ultimi 15 giorni ha superato le 25.000", ha detto all'agenzia di stampa ufficiale Anadolu.
