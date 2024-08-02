Anche l'Uruguay riconosce Gonzalez presidente del Venezuela
epa11504908 Venezuelan presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia (C-L) and Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado (C-R) make a statement to the media the day after the presidential elections, in Caracas, Venezuela, 29 July 2024. According to the first report from the National Electoral Council (CNE), Maduro was re-elected for a third consecutive term in the elections held on 28 July, in which he obtained 51.2 percent of the votes (5,150,092 votes), while the standard-bearer of the majority opposition, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, obtained 4,445,978 votes, which represents 44.2 percent of the votes. EPA/HENRY CHIRINOS
AA
MONTEVIDEO, 02 AGO - L'Uruguay riconosce Edmundo González Urrutia come legittimo vincitore delle elezioni in Venezuela. Lo ha reso noto il governo di Montevideo. L'annuncio segue quello analogo dell'Argentina. "In base a prove schiaccianti, è chiaro per l'Uruguay che Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia ha ottenuto la maggioranza dei voti nelle elezioni presidenziali venezuelane. Ci auguriamo che la volontà del popolo venezuelano venga rispettata", ha scritto sui social il ministro degli Esteri, Omar Paganini.
