Anche l'attivista Jarrar tra le detenute palestinesi liberate

epaselect epa11837565 Palestinian leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), Khalida Jarrar (C) greeted by relatives as she arrives in Ramallah, early 20 January 2025, from the Israeli military prison of Ofer, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, ahead of the release of Palestinian prisoners in the Israel-Hamas release deal, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Israel and Hamas agreed on a hostage release deal and a Gaza ceasefire to be implemented on 19 January 2025. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH