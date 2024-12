Anche Austria e Grecia bloccano le richieste d'asilo ai siriani

epa08268886 A refugee walks to Pazarkule Border gate early in the morning at the Turkish-Greek border, in Edirne, Turkey, 04 March 2020. More than 10,000 migrants, mostly from Syria, have reached Turkey's land borders with EU's states Greece and Bulgaria since Ankara said on 27 February 2020 it would stop keeping them on its territory. Turkey's announcement came amid a Russian-backed Syrian government offensive into Syria's northwestern Idlib province, where Turkish troops are fighting killing dozens of Turkish troops. EPA/SEDAT SUNA