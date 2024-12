Amnesty, 'Siria instabile, ripristinare domande di asilo'

epa11768271 A woman reacts as people arrive at Al-Mujtahid Hospital to identify relatives among the bodies retrieved from Sednaya prison, Damascus, Syria, 10 December 2024. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), rescue teams have found the bodies of 15 people in Sednaya prison, as the Syrian Civil Defense group, the White Helmets, announced the conclusion of search operations for possible remaining detainees in potential undiscovered secret cells and basements within the prison 'without uncovering any unopened or hidden areas within the facility'. EPA/HASAN BELAL