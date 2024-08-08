Amnesty, Nobel iraniana Narges Mohammadi ha avuto un infarto
epa11021738 Picture of the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi on the wall of the Grand Hotel before the Nobel banquet in Oslo after the Nobel Peace Prize 2023 ceremony in Oslo, Norway, 10 December 2023. Iranian human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize 2023 winner, Narges Mohammadi, is imprisoned and is therefore represented by her children Ali and Kiana Rahmani and husband Taghi Rahmani. Mohammadi receives the peace prize for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and the fight for human rights and freedom for all. EPA/JAVAD PARSA / POOL NORWAY OUT
AA
ROMA, 08 AGO - "Preoccupa l'assenza di informazioni sullo stato di salute di Narges Mohammadi, prigioniera di coscienza iraniana e Nobel per la pace 2023, dopo la notizia di una crisi cardiaca e del successivo ricovero in ospedale". Lo scrive su X Amnesty Italia rilanciando un messaggio di Lettres de Teheran secondo cui Narges Mohammadi, "detenuta nella prigione di Evin, ieri ha avuto un infarto ed è stata trasferita in ospedale. I suoi parenti - prosegue questo account iraniano - non hanno notizie né della sua condizione né di lei".
