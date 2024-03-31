Amministrative in Turchia, Erdogan vota a Istanbul
epa10659549 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan pose as they vote at a polling station during the second round of the presidential election in Istanbul, Turkey, 28 May 2023. The second round of presidential elections between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), is held 28 May. EPA/MURAD SEZER / POOL
AA
ISTANBUL, 31 MAR - Il presidente turco Recep Tayyip Erdogan ha votato per le elezioni amministrative a Istanbul, accompagnato dalla moglie Emine, nel quartiere di Uskudar, sulla sponda asiatica della città sul Bosforo. Lo riporta Anadolu. Durante queste amministrative, sostenendo il candidato dell'Akp Murat Kurum, Erdogan punta a riconquistate la più grande città turca, che alle elezioni di cinque anni fa è stata vinta dal candidato del maggior partito di opposizione, Chp, Ekrem Imamoglu.
