Ambasciatore Usa, El Mayo portato via contro la sua volontà

epa11496805 (COMPOSITE) - An undated handout composite photo made available by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the US Department of State on 26 July 2024 shows Ismael Zambada Garcia, better known as 'El Mayo' (L) and Joaquin Guzman Lopez (R), two alleged leaders of Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel. The US Justice Department announced that two alleged leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada Garcia and Joaquin Guzman Lopez, the son of former Sinaloa Cartel leader Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman Loera, have been arrested in El Paso, Texas on 25 July 2024. Both men are facing multiple charges in the United States for leading the cartel's criminal operations. EPA/DEA/US STATE DEPARTMENT HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES