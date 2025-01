Ambasciata Usa in Colombia chiude da domani la sezione visti

epa11733945 Colombian President Gustavo Petro speaks during the ceremony commemorating the eighth anniversary of the signing of the peace agreement, at the Plaza de Bolivar in Bogota, Colombia, 21 November 2024. The Colombian government commemorated the eighth anniversary of the peace agreement with the FARC guerrillas. In the eight years since the peace agreement more than 430 former guerrillas have been killed, becoming one of the obstacles to the implementation of a definitive ceasefire and the laying down of arms with FARC remnants and other armed groups. EPA/CARLOS ORTEGA