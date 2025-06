Ambasciata cinese in Israele invita a partire quanto prima

epa12178326 A woman (C) carries a dog as Israeli rescue teams and medical personnel gather at the scene where Iranian ballistic missiles struck buildings in Tel Aviv, Israel, 16 June 2025. According to emergency service, Magen David Adom (MDA), paramedics have pronounced the death of four people and provided medical care to a total of 81 injured, one in serious condition and five in moderate condition. EPA/ATEF SAFADI