Altro incidente sulle montagne in Nepal, morto un italiano

ROMA, 03 NOV - Un alpinista italiano è morto travolto da una valanga che si è abbattuta sul campo base della vetta dello Yalung Ri (5.630 metri) nella valle del Rolwaling, nel distretto di Dolakha, in Nepal. Lo afferma il Kathmandu Post. Si tratta di una spedizione differente da quella al monte Panbari, dove risultano dispersi altri due alpinisti italiani. Nella valanga, sempre secondo la testata nepalese, sono morte anche altre sei persone di altre nazionalità. Ci sono anche quattro feriti.

ROMA

