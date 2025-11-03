Altro incidente sulle montagne in Nepal, morto un italiano
epa04696848 A picture made available on 09 April shows domestic tourists enjoying snow with the Mt. Dhaulagiri, 8,167 meters tall and 7th-highest mountain in the world, on the background at Muktinaath at an altitude of 3800 meters in Mustang district, north east of Nepal, 05 April 2015. Mustang is the former kingdom of Lo, Nepal, located near to Tibet, China. People of Mustang are preserving the region's ancient culture, traditions and customs. Mustang is the second most popular tourist destination in Nepal after the Mt. Everest region. EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
ROMA, 03 NOV - Un alpinista italiano è morto travolto da una valanga che si è abbattuta sul campo base della vetta dello Yalung Ri (5.630 metri) nella valle del Rolwaling, nel distretto di Dolakha, in Nepal. Lo afferma il Kathmandu Post. Si tratta di una spedizione differente da quella al monte Panbari, dove risultano dispersi altri due alpinisti italiani. Nella valanga, sempre secondo la testata nepalese, sono morte anche altre sei persone di altre nazionalità. Ci sono anche quattro feriti.
