Altro incidente sulle montagne in Nepal, morto un italiano

epa04696848 A picture made available on 09 April shows domestic tourists enjoying snow with the Mt. Dhaulagiri, 8,167 meters tall and 7th-highest mountain in the world, on the background at Muktinaath at an altitude of 3800 meters in Mustang district, north east of Nepal, 05 April 2015. Mustang is the former kingdom of Lo, Nepal, located near to Tibet, China. People of Mustang are preserving the region's ancient culture, traditions and customs. Mustang is the second most popular tourist destination in Nepal after the Mt. Everest region. EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA