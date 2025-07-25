Altri 7 casi di West Nile nel Lazio, anche in provincia di Roma
epa03367654 A handout image made available on 22 August 2012 from the Centers for Disease Control showing a Culex quinquefaciatus female mosquito feeding on human blood. This species is a known vector for West Nile Virus. The female C. quinquefasciatus mosquito is known as one of the many arthropodal vectors responsible for spreading the West Nile virus to human beings through their bite when obtaining a blood meal. Mosquitoes of the Culex species lay their eggs in the form of egg rafts that float in still or stagnant water. The mosquito lays the eggs one at a time sticking them together in the shape of a raft. An egg raft can contain from 100 to 400 eggs. The eggs go through larval and pupal stages and feed on micro-organisms before developing into flying mosquitoes. The CDC is reporting that there have currently been 1,100 cases of West Nile Virus reported in the US in 2012, more than ever reported at this point in the year since the virus was first recorded in the US in 1999. EPA/JIM GATHANY / CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
ROMA, 25 LUG - Ci sono sette nuovi casi di positività al virus West Nile nel Lazio confermati dalle analisi effettuate presso il laboratorio di virologia dell'Istituto nazionale per le malattie infettive Lazzaro Spallanzani. E' quanto fa sapere la regione Lazio. Dei sette nuovi casi, due presentano sindrome neurologica e cinque febbre. Con questi ultimi accertamenti salgono a 28 le conferme diagnostiche di positività di infezione da West Nile Virus nel Lazio: 26 in provincia di Latina, inclusa la paziente deceduta la scorsa settimana all'ospedale di Fondi, e due casi in provincia di Roma ad Anzio e Nettuno.
