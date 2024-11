Alta Corte boccia petizione contro destituzione di Gallant

epa11703358 (FILE) - Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (R) address a press conference at Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel, 28 October 2023 (reissued 05 November 2024). Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu announced on 05 November 2024, that he fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and appointed Minister Yisrael Katz to the position. 'I decided today to end the term of the Minister of Defense. In his place, I decided to appoint Minister Yisrael Katz to the position', Netanyahu said, citing a 'crisis of trust' between him and Gallant. EPA/ABIR SULTAN / POOL