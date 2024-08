Almeno 7 morti e 30 feriti in Pakistan per le piogge monsoniche

epa11515513 People and vehicles make their way through a water-logged street after heavy rainfall in Lahore, Pakistan, 01 August 2024. Lahore experienced heavy monsoon rains on Thursday, with 350 millimetres recorded in just three hours, shattering a 44-year-old rainfall record, MET office said. The downpour caused significant flooding in various areas, including Mall Road, Ferozepur Road, and Model Town, while rainwater inundated homes in Tajpura and disrupted operations at Services Hospital. The Lahore Electric Supply Company reported widespread power outages due to 288 tripped feeders, urging consumers to be patient as restoration efforts were underway. The Pakistan Meteorological Department warned of more torrential rains expected across the upper regions of the country from August 01 to 06. EPA/RAHAT DAR