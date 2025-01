Almeno 40 agricoltori uccisi da jihadisti in Nigeria

epa09739230 A man ride a bicycle afield an internal displaced people's camp in Maiduguri, in Nigeria's north-eastern state of Borno, Nigeria, 08 February 2022. Nigeria's northeast has been a zone of terrorism over the past 12 years, with millions of people displaced, and many living in IDP camps, over the activities of the Islamic terrorists who are angered by formal Western education. Normal daily life is gradually returning to Maiduguri, the epicenter of the crisis. EPA/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE