'Almeno 39 morti in calca a pellegrinaggio indù'

epa11859856 Injured people are transferred to a hospital following a stampede accident during the Kumbh Mela festival near Sangam Ghat Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, 29 January 2025. A stampede took place during the Kumbh Mela religious festival in India's Sangam Ghat Prayagraj worship site after barriers broke under the pressure of massive crowds, with many causalities reported onsite without official confirmation given by local authorities. EPA/STRINGER