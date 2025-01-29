'Almeno 39 morti in calca a pellegrinaggio indù'
epa11859856 Injured people are transferred to a hospital following a stampede accident during the Kumbh Mela festival near Sangam Ghat Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, 29 January 2025. A stampede took place during the Kumbh Mela religious festival in India's Sangam Ghat Prayagraj worship site after barriers broke under the pressure of massive crowds, with many causalities reported onsite without official confirmation given by local authorities. EPA/STRINGER
AA
ROMA, 29 GEN - E' di almeno 39 morti il bilancio nella calca al Kumbh Mela festival in India: lo riferisce un testimone citato dalla Reuters online, che ha contato i cadaveri di 39 persone in un obitorio locale. Dato confermato anche da fonti di polizia.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti