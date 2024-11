Almeno 31 le vittime dei raid israeliani di oggi in Libano

epa11709994 The damage following Israeli airstrikes at the historic 'Al Manshiya' building near the Roman ruins of Baalbek, in the city of Baalbek, in the Beqaa Valley, Lebanon, 08 November 2024. The Israeli army said on 07 November that approximately 60 Hezbollah members were killed in a number of strikes carried out in the area of Baalbek and north of the Litani River. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 3,100 people have been killed and over 13,800 others injured in Lebanon since the escalation in hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. EPA/STR