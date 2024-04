Almeno 24 morti a causa del maltempo in Pakistan

epa11201646 A person affected by torrential rains wades in water in Gwadar, Pakistan, 06 March 2024. Gwadar, a port city in southwestern Balochistan province, has been declared a calamity-hit area after enduring two days of relentless torrential rains. The announcement was made by Balochistan's caretaker Information Minister, Jan Achakzai, citing the distressing situation caused by the severe weather conditions. EPA/REHAN KHAN