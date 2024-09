Alluvioni in Romania, almeno cinque morti e ingenti danni

epa04336299 A picture made available 31 July 2014 shows a man cleaning up the water and mud from his family house in the flooded village of Bascov, Arges, Romania, 30 July, 2014. According to reports, more than 1,000 people were evacuated by 2,200 emergency workers, 63 villages from ten counties being affected by floods after heavy rains hit south-eastern Romania. About 400 houses were destroyed, one person died and four others are missing, authorities said. EPA/OCTAV GANEA ROMANIA OUT