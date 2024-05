Alluvioni in Kenya, esonda un altro fiume, migliaia di evacuati

epa11308906 A woman carries a baby as she makes her way in an area affected after Old Kijabe Dam burst its banks and caused flash floods through several villages in Mai Mahiu, in the Rift Valley region of Naivasha, Kenya, 29 April 2024. The flash floods left behind a trail of damaged houses that got swept away, claiming 42 death so far as search and rescue mission continues, according to Kenya Red Cross Society. Kenya and the wider East African region continue to experience flooding due to the ongoing heavy rainfall. EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU