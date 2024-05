Alluvione in Brasile, Lula garantisce aiuti del governo federale

epa11312755 A handout photo made available by the Santa Maria City Council shows a group of people and a vehicle traveling through a flooded street, in Santa Maria, State of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, 01 May 2024. According to Civil Defense of Rio Grande do Sul state, at least eight people died and another 21 remain missing in southern Brazil due to the intense rainfall that has affected the state since 30 April. EPA/MARCELO OLIVEIRA/SANTA MARIA CITY COUNCIL/HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES