All'asta rara copia della Costituzione Usa,può valere 40 milioni

epa09473329 A specialist in books and manuscripts at Sotheby's holds a printed copy of the 1787 U.S. Constitution during a preview of an upcoming auction at Sotheby's in New York, New York, USA, 17 September 2021. The historical document is expected to sell for an estimated 15-20 Million USD in November. The auction is to coincide with Constitution Day, 234 years since America's Founding Fathers signed the country's significant document. It is also the only copy of the first printing of the Constitution that remains in private hands. EPA/JASON SZENES