Allarme Onu sui vaccini infantili: 'Sotto i livelli pre covid'

epa11388841 An Afghan health worker marks a child's finger with ink after administring polio vaccine in Kabul, Afghanistan, 03 June 2024 (issued 04 June 2024). Afghanistan launched the nationwide polio vaccination campaign across all provinces, aimed at immunizing over 11.2 million children within four days. The Ministry of Public Health is spearheading this effort to eradicate polio, responding to calls from residents for increased vigilance against the disease. No new polio cases have been reported this year, although six cases were recorded last year, according to ministry of health. EPA/SAMIULLAH POPAL