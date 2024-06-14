'Allarme negli Usa, rischio attacco è terroristico reale'
AA
NEW YORK, 14 GIU - Il rischio di un attacco terroristico negli Stati Uniti è reale. Lo riporta Cnn citando alcune fonti. L'allarme è legato all'arresto di otto persone dal Tajikistan a New York, Los Angeles e Philadelphia, entrate negli Stati Uniti dal confine con il Messico. Dal Tajikistan, affermano le stesse fonti, arrivavano coloro che hanno attaccato al Crocus di Mosca all'inizio dell'anno.
