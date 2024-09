Allagata parte della Grotta a Lourdes, nessun pericolo

epa10801611 People attend the feast of the Assumption of the Virgin and the 150th anniversary of the French national pilgrimage in Lourdes, southwestern France, 15 August 2023. 150 years ago, the church confirmed the visions of Bernadette Soubirous. On 18 January 1862, the Church authenticated the 18 apparitions of the Virgin at Lourdes, recounted by Bernadette Soubirous, opening the way to demonstrations of piety now followed each year by some six million pilgrims. EPA/CAROLINE BLUMBERG