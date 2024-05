Allagamenti a Rio Grande do Sul, il bilancio sale a 75 morti

epa11318964 An aerial picture shows a flooded neighborhood during a rescue operation by the Brazilian Army in conjunction with firefighters in Canoas, Porto Alegre, Brazil, 04 May 2024. According to the latest report from the Government of Rio Grande do Sul, whose capital is Porto Alegre, the floods have caused the death of 57 people in the state, to which another victim is added in the neighboring state of Santa Catarina. Furthermore, in Rio Grande do Sul there are 67 missing people, as well as 32,640 people who have had to evacuate their homes to go live with relatives and friends, and another 9,581 who have moved to public shelters. EPA/Isaac Fontana