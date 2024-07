Alex: testimoni ascoltati più volte, ma nessun indagato

epa06332562 (05/20) A group of women, who believe that they are possessed by evil spirits, dance and chant on the eve of a full moon day, as they gather for the Ghost Festival at the banks of Kamala River in Dhanusha district, Nepal, 03 November 2017. The Ghost Festival is a centuries-old tradition celebrated every year on the full moon day of November. Thousands of people, mostly from Dhanusha District in eastern Nepal and neighboring India and belonging mainly to the lower caste Dalit community, flock to the holy river with deep-rooted, superstitious beliefs that something is wrong within their families or in their business because of evil spirits. Shamans perform rituals in an attempt to heal those believed to be possessed by evil spirits, claiming that only they can expel the unwanted possession. The festival is considered an extreme example of superstition in Nepal. EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa06332557