Al via in Brasile il processo sull'omicidio di Marielle Franco

epa09824577 A person walks through the place where an act is performed to mark the four years anniversary since the assassination of the Brazilian councilor and human rights activist Marielle Franco, organized by Amnesty International, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 14 March 2022. Marielle Franco, black, homosexual, from a favela in Rio de Janeiro and who stood out for her energetic action in defense of minorities, was shot dead on March 14, 2018 along with the driver of her vehicle Anderson Gomes, after participating in a political meeting in the city center. EPA/Andre Coelho