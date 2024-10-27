Al Jazeera, tre giornalisti uccisi a Gaza, 180 in un anno

epa10919046 Men carrying an injured person run from the site of an Israeli rocket attack in Al- Shati refugee camp in the west of Gaza City on, 14 October 2023. The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) on 13 October called for the evacuation of all civilians of northern Gaza ahead of an expected ground invasion. More than 1,300 Israelis have been killed and over 3,200 others injured, according to the IDF, after the Islamist movement Hamas launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October. More than 2,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 8,700 others injured in Gaza since Israel launched retaliatory air strikes, the Palestinian health ministry said. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER