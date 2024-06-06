Al Jazeera, sindaco Nuseirat ucciso in raid su Gaza

epa09192283 Medics stand in front of an ambulance a rockets attack, Tel Aviv, 11 May 2021. At least one woman was killed after 130 rockets fired by Hamas from Gaza strip fell on Tel Aviv and neighbouring cities. A day earlier and in response to days of violent confrontations between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in Jerusalem, various Palestinian militants factions in Gaza launched rocket attacks that killed two Israelis in the city of Ashkelon. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they hit over 100 targets in Gaza Strip during retaliatory overnight strikes. The Health Ministry of Gaza strip said that at least 26 Palestinian, including nine children, were killed from the Israeli airstrikes. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on 11 May that they will increase the rate and intensity of the strikes. EPA/ATEF SAFADI