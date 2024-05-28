Al Jazeera, sette morti in nuovo attacco su Rafah
epa10986076 Ambulances transport premature babies evacuated from Gazaâ€™s Al-Shifa hospital, at the Emirates Crescent Hospital in Rafah, southern Gaza, 20 November 2023. According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, 28 premature infants were transferred on 20 November from the Emirati Hospital to the Rafah Crossing, in coordination with the World Health Organization and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). The Egyptian ministry of health said the infants would be transferred to receive medical treatment in Egyptian hospitals in Arish and Cairo. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
AA
ROMA, 28 MAG - E' di sette morti e sei feriti il bilancio parziale di un attacco israeliano a Rafah. Lo riporta Al Jazeera. A essere colpita è stato una struttura nella zona di al-Hashashin. "È una zona - ha detto un testimone all'emittente qatariota - brulicante di tende e sfollati. All'improvviso un missile è caduto sull'edificio, costruito utilizzando alcuni blocchi di cemento e tubi metallici. Abbiamo visto gente per strada, sfollati e cittadini. Non c'erano combattenti o altro. Era considerata una zona sicura".
