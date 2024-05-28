Al Jazeera, sette morti in nuovo attacco su Rafah

epa10986076 Ambulances transport premature babies evacuated from Gazaâ€™s Al-Shifa hospital, at the Emirates Crescent Hospital in Rafah, southern Gaza, 20 November 2023. According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, 28 premature infants were transferred on 20 November from the Emirati Hospital to the Rafah Crossing, in coordination with the World Health Organization and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). The Egyptian ministry of health said the infants would be transferred to receive medical treatment in Egyptian hospitals in Arish and Cairo. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD